Calling All Bad Dogs: Here’s Your Chance to Mend Your Ways

Think your dog is qualified to be on The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan? Unleash this opportunity and prove it.

Prospective entrants must create a video showing your dog’s bad, annoying or quirky behavior. Please do not injure anyone in the process, and keep aggressive dogs on a leash, behind a fence or in a muzzle. Videos are required because they are viewed by many decision-makers.

Click here for more details, and to print and sign release forms. Bring the forms and your video to PETCO in Ventura on Friday afternoon to meet the producers and submit for the show.

Submissions will be received from 4-5 p.m. Friday at PETCO, 4300-A E. Main St., Ventura 93003, 805.639.3016.

— Shanna Sletten is a research assistant with MPH Entertainment.