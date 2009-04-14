DUI Checkpoint Planned Thursday Night

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be conducting DUI Checkpoints in the city on Thursday, April 16. The checkpoints will take place from 8 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, April 17.

The Santa Barbara Police Department encourages motorists to drink responsibly, pre-arrange for a ride home, designate a driver and understand that every officer will be diligently looking for the impaired driver. Additionally, DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend, according to the department.

Additionally, the department encourages motorists and members of the public to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .