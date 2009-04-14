Anti-Oil Drilling Forces Step Up Pressure for a New Ban

Interior Secretary Ken Salazar is visiting San Francisco this week to gather opinion on whether the federal government should open California’s coastal waters to new oil drilling. Firing an advance salvo, a coalition of groups opposing such operations spoke up Tuesday to say no.

“Americans understand that not only do our coasts have an extraordinary role in our lives and economy that is not connected with energy, but that we don’t even need to choose between (searching) for energy and having a clean coastline,” Carl Pope, executive director of the Sierra Club, said in a telephone news conference.

The Interior Department is holding a series of hearings on its recently released draft five-year oil and gas leasing plan, which takes into account the lifting of both the presidential and congressional bans on new oil exploration on the Outer Continental Shelf. For California, that means about 130 million acres of federal waters could be opened to oil and gas drilling.

Last August, amid escalating prices at the gas pumps, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to send a letter urging Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to consider taking advantage of the lifting of the moratoria, a significant move for a county that is widely credited as the birthplace of the environmental movement after the 1969 offshore oil spill.

At about the same time, however, the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara passed resolutions against new drilling. Last week, also on a 3-2 vote, the new majority on the Board of Supervisors reversed the previous board’s decision by passing its own resolution against new drilling.

“California’s coast is not for sale,” said Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara. “We must send a loud and clear message to the secretary of the interior this week: We do not want more oil and gas drilling off our coast and we ask that the federal moratorium be reinstated.

“Our fishing and tourism industry represents more than $100 billion and it must not be put in jeopardy by allowing more oil drilling.”

Also present at the news conference was Zeke Grader, executive director of Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations, to discuss the impacts new oil production would have on the fishing community.

First, he said, oil exploration and construction of oil rigs kill fish, and disrupt their habitat. Second, he said, fishermen are displaced.

“The third problem is the pollution,” said Grader. While most people think of the big oil spills, little leaks and spills can also affect the fish population in the long term, he said.

Tuesday’s speakers also pointed to the importance of developing renewable energy, like wind or wave energy as an alternative to fossil fuels.

Fossil fuels are not without their proponents, however, and their voices are expected to be heard at the hearings, too.

Bruce Allen, co-founder of Santa Barbara-based SOS California, pointed out the economic benefits to be gained by expanded offshore production, including a long-term domestic oil and gas supply for California; increased revenue for public education, social services and other programs at financial risk; and a new source to fund and accelerate the state’s transition to renewable energy. Both Allen and Mark Schniepp, executive director of the California Economic Forecast, estimate California’s total oil and gas revenue to be at least $60 billion from already discovered reserves.

“Our county is experiencing the initial effects of an increase in unemployment as the various fallouts of the national and local sectors begin to affect our economy,” Allen has said previously. “It would seem logical to allow the economic stimulus of employment in the oil industry to benefit our working family population.”

That’s not the only benefit.

“As longtime county residents can affirm, Santa Barbara beaches are actually cleaner and healthier because of long-term offshore oil and gas production,” Allen said. “Up until the 1950s, before offshore oil development, the beaches were an oily mess due to natural seepage in our coastal waters,” Allen said.

Salazar will hold his next hearing Thursday in San Francisco.

