Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:24 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 

Outside Magazine Calls Deckers Top-Notch Company

Goleta-based company called one of nation's best workplaces in 2009

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 14, 2009 | 5:11 p.m.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, parent company for Teva, UGG Australia, Simple Shoes, TSUBO and Deckers brand, last week was named on Outside magazine’s second annual “Best Places to Work” list.  Deckers was ranked No. 26 out of 30 selected companies. The full list and related story will be published in the May issue of Outside magazine, available on newsstands April 28, according to Deckers officials.

“I think I speak for all Deckers employees worldwide when I express the pride we all feel at being awarded one of Outside Magazine’s “Best Places To Work” for the second year in a row.  This is a great honor and testament to the passion and commitment we all share in working at Deckers,” said Angel Martinez, Deckers president and CEO. “Congratulations to all of our employees worldwide.  Our vision for the future is assured as long as we continue to trust and support each other.”

Outside’s “Best Places to Work” list was compiled with the help of the Outdoor Industry Association and Best Companies Group. The year-long selection process began with an outreach effort that identified a wide range of nonprofit and for-profit organizations with at least 15 employees working in the United States. Participating companies were then sent confidential employee-satisfaction surveys and employer-questionnaires to collect information about benefits, compensation, policies, job satisfaction, environmental initiatives, and community outreach programs. All of the results were analyzed by Best Companies Group experts, who selected the 30 companies that best enable employees to balance productivity with an active, eco-conscious lifestyle. 

Along with this achievement, UGG Australia was awarded 2009 Brand of the Year from Footwear Plus, while UGG Australia and Simple Shoes both were awarded 2009 Design Excellence from Footwear Plus. 

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 