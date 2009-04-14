Outside Magazine Calls Deckers Top-Notch Company

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, parent company for Teva, UGG Australia, Simple Shoes, TSUBO and Deckers brand, last week was named on Outside magazine’s second annual “Best Places to Work” list. Deckers was ranked No. 26 out of 30 selected companies. The full list and related story will be published in the May issue of Outside magazine, available on newsstands April 28, according to Deckers officials.

“I think I speak for all Deckers employees worldwide when I express the pride we all feel at being awarded one of Outside Magazine’s “Best Places To Work” for the second year in a row. This is a great honor and testament to the passion and commitment we all share in working at Deckers,” said Angel Martinez, Deckers president and CEO. “Congratulations to all of our employees worldwide. Our vision for the future is assured as long as we continue to trust and support each other.”

Outside’s “Best Places to Work” list was compiled with the help of the Outdoor Industry Association and Best Companies Group. The year-long selection process began with an outreach effort that identified a wide range of nonprofit and for-profit organizations with at least 15 employees working in the United States. Participating companies were then sent confidential employee-satisfaction surveys and employer-questionnaires to collect information about benefits, compensation, policies, job satisfaction, environmental initiatives, and community outreach programs. All of the results were analyzed by Best Companies Group experts, who selected the 30 companies that best enable employees to balance productivity with an active, eco-conscious lifestyle.

Along with this achievement, UGG Australia was awarded 2009 Brand of the Year from Footwear Plus, while UGG Australia and Simple Shoes both were awarded 2009 Design Excellence from Footwear Plus.

