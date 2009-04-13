Strawberries Remain Santa Barbara County’s Top Crop

Some green shoots are appearing among a dreary economic landscape, and the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office on Monday said agricultural products have not only grown in the last year, but are flourishing. Ag products in the county exceeded the $1 billion mark last year.

The numbers were released as a part of the 2008 Agricultural Production report, and signify an increase of $34 million worth of production when compared to the 2007 report.

According to the new report, more than 50 different crops produced in 2008 reported gross receipts of more than $1 million per variety.

Strawberries were the county’s leading crop, grossing nearly $310 million, with broccoli in second, even though farmers saw a $29 million gain, putting its total at $160 million. A less than average harvest of wine grapes kept them in third place with $86 million, according to the report.

Santa Barbara County ranks 14th in California in terms of production, and Agricultural Commissioner Bill Gillette said the county’s agricultural strength can be attributed to crop diversity.

“Agriculture also continues to provide a strong base for our local economy, and through the multiplier effect, agriculture and related activities had a total contribution in 2008 of more than $2 billion to the economy,” he said.

This increase was especially remarkable considering the high cost of gasoline and diesel that affected many farmers in 2008, along with higher costs of operation, he said.

Throughout California, agriculture brings in $36.6 billion a year and generates $100 billion in related economic activity.

Santa Barbara County’s 2008 Top 25 Crops (with last year’s ranking in parentheses)

1. Strawberries, $309,277,708 (1)

2. Broccoli, $159,817,530 (2)

3. Wine grapes, $86,148,108 (3)

4. Head lettuce, $83,006,442 (4)

5. Cauliflower, $47,377,348 (5)

6. Celery, $41,188,528 (6)

7. Avocado, $37,714,443 (10)

8. Leaf lettuce, $29,465,427 (8)

9. Cattle, $23,691,028 (7)

10. Gerbera cut flowers, $22,194,789 (9)

11. Lily cut flowers, $19,877,637 (11)

12. Lemons, $15,566,798 (12)

13. Orchid potted plants, $9,555,241 (13)

14. Chrysanthemum cut flowers, $8,945,259 (14)

15. Spinach, $6,978,630 (16)

16. Flower seed, $5,953,941 (17)

17. Bell peppers, $5,621,947 (21)

18. Beans, dry edible, $3,562,919 (20)

19. Cabbage, $5,303,248 (15)

20. Summer squash, $5,034,720 (18)

21. Vegetable seed, $3,222,527 (23)

22. Hay, grain, $2,332,969 (22)

23. Foliage potted plants, $1,867,870 (24)

24. Dahlia cut flowers, $1,408,692 (27)

25. Bean seed, $1,214,371 (29)

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .