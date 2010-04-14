Actor, Comedian Jay Thomas to Speak at The Granada

You know him for his work on Cheers, Murphy Brown, The Santa Clause 2, Mr. Holland’s Opus, Boston Legal, Teacher’s Pet, Love and War, Mork & Mindy and Circus of the Stars.

Two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, radio host and producer Jay Thomas is sitting down with students of the performing arts to share his pearls of wisdom from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the McCune Founders Room of The Granada, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

An intimate group of 100 students from junior high through college age will have their chance to ask Thomas about his appearances on stage and screen including talk shows, game shows, comedies, dramas, voice-overs and narration work.

The event is open to students and educators only.

Admission is free, but reservations are required. Call 805.899.2222.

— Vincent Coronado is the marketing director for The Granada.