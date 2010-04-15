Carjacking Suspect Crashes on Highway 154 After High-Speed Pursuit

The man allegedly attacked a woman at Solvang School before stealing her vehicle

A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police said he allegedly attacked a woman at Solvang School and stole her car, then led police in a high-speed pursuit on Highway 154, crashing into two vehicles north of Santa Barbara.

Zachary Edward Ulrick, who suffered some cuts in the collisions, was arrested at the scene and faces several charges, including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, car theft, criminal threat, reckless driving, evading a peace officer and battery.

A driver in one of the other vehicles was transported by ambulance to a hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Drew Sugars, a public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect reportedly hit the woman with a skateboard at the school, in the 500 block of Atterdag Road in Solvang, before stealing her car keys and driving off in her Mazda.

Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the incident about 1:30 p.m., and a deputy spotted the suspect driving erratically, crossing into oncoming traffic, on Highway 246 near Santa Ynez High School.

California Highway Patrol officers, sheriff’s deputies and sheriff’s Copter-1 took over the pursuit as the suspect turned onto Highway 154, driving at a high rate of speed, crossing double yellow lines and weaving through traffic, Sugars said.

About 1:50 p.m., the suspect sideswiped another vehicle after swerving into the opposite lane and then smashed head-on into a pickup truck driven by an 86-year-old Ventura County man, who was not injured.

Ulrick was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .