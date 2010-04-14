Goleta Chamber Board Announces Positions on Statewide Ballot Measures

It supports Propositions 13, 14 and 17, but opposes Proposition 15

With local employers enduring a tough economy, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Board has taken positions on several initiatives on the June 8 ballot that could affect California’s business climate.

It supports:

» Proposition 13, which would prohibit tax assessors from reassessing property values when new construction has occurred to seismically retrofit existing buildings.

» Proposition 14, which would have all candidates for state office run in a single primary open to all registered voters, with the top two vote-getters meeting in a runoff election.

» Proposition 17, which would amend Proposition 103 to allow insurance companies in the state to give “persistency discounts” for those who have had continuous auto insurance coverage.

It opposes:

» Proposition 15, which would provide public funding of campaigns for secretary of state through fees on lobbyists and their clients.

Perhaps the most controversial measure is Proposition 14.

“Like the redistricting measure passed in 2008, Proposition 14 is part of our political reform platform that seeks to give voters better candidates from which to choose on Election Day,” said Kristen Amyx, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

— Kristen Amyx is the president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.