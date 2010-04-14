Opera Santa Barbara to Debut ‘Ode to Opera: Shakespearean Opera Scenes’

Nearly 300 operas were influenced by themes or entire stories from the prolific pen of William Shakespeare, who wrote 37 plays in his lifetime. As a prelude to Opera Santa Barbara’s gala concert performance of Verdi’s tragic opera, Macbeth, on May 8 at The Granada, the opera’s 2010 Young Artists will present a selection of scenes from several of the seven major operatic works based on Shakespearean themes: Roméo and Juliet, Falstaff and Hamlet.
The original production, directed by James Marvel, will be performed at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Victoria Hall Theater, 33 W. Victoria St.
Tickets are $35 and are available by calling 805.899.2222.
Fully staged with piano accompaniment, Ode to Opera: Shakespearean Opera Scenes is a showcase for the Young Artists and offers audiences a delightful sampling of some of opera’s most endearing arias, duets and ensemble pieces.
Of particular interest to tech-savvy young audiences is the use of video projections, which will add a richness and depth that physical scenery alone doesn’t provide.
Ode to Opera is sponsored by The Towbes Foundation.
— Marylove Thralls is a publicist for Opera Santa Barbara.