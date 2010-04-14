Opera Santa Barbara to Debut ‘Ode to Opera: Shakespearean Opera Scenes’

The opera's Young Artists will perform the original production this weekend at Victoria Hall Theater

Nearly 300 operas were influenced by themes or entire stories from the prolific pen of William Shakespeare, who wrote 37 plays in his lifetime. As a prelude to Opera Santa Barbara’s gala concert performance of Verdi’s tragic opera, Macbeth, on May 8 at The Granada, the opera’s 2010 Young Artists will present a selection of scenes from several of the seven major operatic works based on Shakespearean themes: Roméo and Juliet, Falstaff and Hamlet.

The original production, directed by James Marvel, will be performed at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Victoria Hall Theater, 33 W. Victoria St.

Tickets are $35 and are available by calling 805.899.2222.

Fully staged with piano accompaniment, Ode to Opera: Shakespearean Opera Scenes is a showcase for the Young Artists and offers audiences a delightful sampling of some of opera’s most endearing arias, duets and ensemble pieces.

Of particular interest to tech-savvy young audiences is the use of video projections, which will add a richness and depth that physical scenery alone doesn’t provide.

Ode to Opera is sponsored by The Towbes Foundation.

— Marylove Thralls is a publicist for Opera Santa Barbara.