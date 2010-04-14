Sunrise Rotary Club Gets the Word Out with Dictionaries

Rotarians emphasize the meaning of philanthropy to students at Peabody Charter School

Third-grade students at Peabody Charter School received special treats this week — in the form of their very own student dictionary.

Students excitedly looked through their new dictionaries looking for the word philanthropic, a word Rotarian Dennis Johns of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise wanted them to give him the meaning of.

The word philanthropic means to care for others, to be generous and to give back to the community, and that’s exactly what the Rotary Club does in giving dictionaries to students in the community.

For the past three years, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has distributed dictionaries to more than 2,000 third-graders in 12 elementary schools in the Santa Barbara area.

Rotarians worldwide, more than 1 million strong, recognize literacy as a primary step to improve the quality of life for all humanity.

— Diana Washburn is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.