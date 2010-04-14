Youth the Focus of Saturday’s Y.E.S.! Fair

The second annual Y.E.S.! (Youth Empowerment for Safety) Youth Fair, inspiring community and youth activism for safety and nonviolence, will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Twelve35 Teen Center, 1235 Chapala St.
The free event is an opportunity for Santa Barbara youth to showcase and celebrate positive alternatives to violence and to provide a forum for youth to express their thoughts and feelings about the negative consequences of violence, drugs and alcohol.
It will include tables by local clubs and organizations working with youths, and will feature live music, art, spoken word, film, dance, food and prizes.
The fair is presented by the Santa Barbara Coalition Against Gun Violence with participation of the Santa Barbara Youth Council and the Santa Barbara Teen Coalition.
For more information, contact Toni Wellen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.684.8434.