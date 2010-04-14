Youth the Focus of Saturday’s Y.E.S.! Fair

The afternoon event seeks to inspire activism for safety and nonviolence

The second annual Y.E.S.! (Youth Empowerment for Safety) Youth Fair, inspiring community and youth activism for safety and nonviolence, will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Twelve35 Teen Center, 1235 Chapala St. The free event is an opportunity for Santa Barbara youth to showcase and celebrate positive alternatives to violence and to provide a forum for youth to express their thoughts and feelings about the negative consequences of violence, drugs and alcohol. It will include tables by local clubs and organizations working with youths, and will feature live music, art, spoken word, film, dance, food and prizes. The fair is presented by the Santa Barbara Coalition Against Gun Violence with participation of the Santa Barbara Youth Council and the Santa Barbara Teen Coalition. For more information, contact Toni Wellen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.684.8434.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click here to get started >