Canary Hotel Hatches Plan for Easter Brunch on The Perch

Reservations are recommended for the April 24 rooftop event

By Jennifer Guess for the Canary Hotel | April 14, 2011 | 1:14 p.m.

This Easter, the Canary Hotel is celebrating with an indulgent brunch on The Perch, its gorgeous rooftop terrace with the best views in town. What better way to celebrate Easter Sunday than sharing a special brunch with friends and family, indulging in your favorite comfort foods and soaking in the Santa Barbara sun on the only rooftop venue in town?

Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24. The cost is $45 per person, with reservations recommended. Click here or call 805.884.0300.

Chef Brian Parks will be serving a mouthwatering Easter brunch buffet, and guests will enjoy live entertainment by local favorite New Orleans jazz band Ulysses.

Highlights from Chef Parks’ Easter brunch include waffle and omelet stations, both made to order just the way you like it, as well as a seafood station with oysters, poached shrimp, crab legs, and steamed mussels and clams. Other dishes include Shrimp and Arugula salad with Fennel and Citrus Vinaigrette, Oregano Dusted Leg of Lamb with Peas, Carrots and an Artichoke Buerre Blanc, and Eggs Benedict, Ham, Hollandaise.

Save room for the dessert bar featuring Petite Fours, cupcakes, chocolate cake, cookies and brownies. As always, brunch guests will enjoy happy0hour pricing on specialty cocktails, such as Bloody Marys, margaritas, mojitos and bellinis.

The Canary Hotel is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

 
