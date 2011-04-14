Free E-Waste Collection, Recycling Event Offered for Earth Day

City of Santa Barbara will accept items April 22-23 in the Sears lot on State Street

The City of Santa Barbara is sponsoring an E-Waste Collection and Recycling event in celebration of Earth Day.

The collection event, which is free to both residents and businesses with no limits, will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 in the Sears parking lot at 3845 State St.

What will be accepted: all business and consumer electronic devices, TVs, computer monitors, computers (CPUs), laptops, keyboards, mice, cables and cords, printers, fax and copy machines, hard drives*, stereos, DVD and VCR players**, telephones, cell phones, radios, microwaves and more.

*Hard drives will be completely destroyed and recycled according to FACTA standards.

**Sorry, but we cannot accept DVDs, CDs, tape cassettes, batteries (of any kind), fluorescent bulbs, toner cartridges or large appliances. However, those items can be taken to the Santa Barbara Recycling Center/ABOP at 132 Nopalitos St.

For more information, call the Environmental Services Division at 805.564.5631.