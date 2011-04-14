Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:49 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Testimony Continues in Double Homicide Retrial Against Corey Lyons

The focus again is on the civil lawsuit filed over construction on his brother's home

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 14, 2011 | 11:45 p.m.

So far in the double homicide retrial against suspect Corey Lyons, testimony has once again focused on the civil lawsuit between Lyons and the victims regarding construction of their Mesa home.

Article Image
Corey John Lyons

Lyons is accused of killing his brother Daniel and his brother’s life partner, Barbara Scharton, in their home on Aurora Avenue that he was contracted to build. He was arrested a few hours after the early-morning shooting on May 4, 2009, and went to trial last year.

After seven weeks of trial, it was declared a mistrial in December after Lyons’ brother Tom gave prejudicial testimony, Judge Brian Hill determined.

On Thursday, Corey’s wife, Mildred, once again took the stand to talk about the tension between the two brothers over the construction of the home.

Daniel Lyons apparently gave Corey Lyons and Mildred Lyons “more than $300,000 in cash” to pay half of the payroll in cash and avoid some payments into workers compensation, but she testified that they objected as the process went on. She was granted immunity in exchange for her testimony, she said.

She felt it was a terrible idea from the beginning for Corey Lyons to get involved with the project given the brothers’ disputes in the past, she said.

Eventually, a lawsuit over the construction of the home was slated to be settled for $100,000 cash, a note on the Lyons’ Goleta home and their vacant property as well. There was also the threat of Corey Lyons losing his contractor’s license.

The settlement papers — which would make Corey and Mildred Lyons pay $100,000 cash, a note on their home and hand over their vacant property as well — were scheduled to be signed the day Daniel Lyons and Scharton were killed. The lawsuit was dismissed after their deaths.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]k.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 