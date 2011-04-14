Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 11:02 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

National Charity League of Santa Barbara to Honor Its Class of 2011

This year's seniors contributed more than 4,900 volunteer hours over six years

By Amy Giles for National Charity League of Santa Barbara | April 14, 2011 | 1:28 p.m.

The 2011 graduating class of Ticktockers will be presented by the National Charity League of Santa Barbara on Saturday, May 7 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

The private ceremony will honor 22 high school seniors who have volunteered 4,906 collective hours during their six years in the mother-daughter organization, dedicated to serving 18 philanthropies in the Santa Barbara area.

“It has been an honor to work with these capable young women,” senior class adviser Marlene Vincent said. “They start the next chapter in their lives understanding the importance of hands-on service and empowered with the skills and confidence to be leaders in their community.”

This year’s class includes Brennan Cusack and Addison Mayfield of Cate School; Maeve Harding, Arianna Janoff, Emily Rose Williams, Chandler Vilander, Kendall Vincent, Danielle Zola and Jordan Zola of Dos Pueblos High School; Kelly Furukawa, Lillie Hodges, Olivia Liebman, Lauren McAlister and Caroline Pickett of Laguna Blanca School; Sara Carlson, Hayley Galitzer, Jocelyn Halperin, Jillian McIntyre and Lauren Rowse of Santa Barbara High School; and Rose Koper, Christine Pearson and Sophie Wilson of San Marcos High School.

National Charity League Inc. is an organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter is made up of 225 women and daughters who attend grades 7 through 12 in Santa Barbara area schools.

— Amy Giles is publicity chairwoman of National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

