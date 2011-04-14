Paul Bowers Joins Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as Enterprise Security Director

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust announced Thursday that Paul Bowers has joined the bank as enterprise security director.

In his new role, Bowers oversees physical security, IT security evaluation and monitoring, business continuity planning and fraud investigative services for the bank.

Before joining SBB&T, Bowers was senior vice president and director of IT at Montecito Bank & Trust, where he was responsible for the leadership and management of its mainframe, network and communication systems.

Before that, Bowers was with Security Pacific National Bank and served as vice president of the International and Merchant Banking Audit Division, where he supervised financial and operational audits of bank offices and subsidiaries throughout the United States, Canada and South America.

“Paul has a very strong and diverse background in enterprise security management for financial institutions and brings over 25 years of experience to SBB&T,” said Don Shewmaker, senior vice president and director of bank operations. “We welcome someone of Paul’s caliber to manage and maintain an effective internal security environment that is in compliance with all regulatory requirements.”

Bowers lives in Ventura with his family and is active in local community events. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business economics from UCSB and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.