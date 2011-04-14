Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:53 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Heart Disease Leading Cause of Death Among Santa Barbara County Residents

The 2011 Community Health Status Report, now available online, identifies 17,000 years of life lost to premature death

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | April 14, 2011 | 6:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has released online the 2011 Community Health Status Report with information about the leading causes of death and disease among Santa Barbara County residents.

The purpose of the report is to inform community leaders, local professionals and the general public so they can take appropriate actions that support longer healthier lives.

“Collecting data and analyzing trends gives us a better understanding of where we are and how we, as a community and as the Public Health Department, should focus our attention and resources,” said Dr. Takashi Wada, director of public health, and health officer for Santa Barbara County.

The report examines the 2,917 deaths that occurred in 2008 in Santa Barbara County. Half of the deaths were caused by heart disease and cancer. Heart disease was the leading cause of death, stroke was the second-leading cause of death and lung cancer was the third-leading cause of death for all residents.

The report also identifies the 15 leading causes of premature death among Santa Barbara County residents during 2008. More than a quarter of all deaths were considered premature, that is, occurred among people younger than age 75, resulting in more than 17,000 years of life lost. The leading cause of premature death is heart disease, as it is for all deaths. The second and third causes of premature death are motor vehicle accidents and accidental drug overdose. Many of the premature deaths were associated with preventable illness or injury based on unhealthy behaviors.

Obesity posed the greatest threat to the health and lives of the largest number of county residents. Obesity-related illness such as heart disease stroke, hypertension, diabetes and various cancers contributed to hundreds of deaths, and thousands of years of life lost to premature death.

Click here to view the complete report.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 