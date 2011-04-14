SBCC, NAWBO-SB Team Up to Launch New Venture Challenge

The SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation has teamed up with the Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners to launch the first annual Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge.

From 2 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, the Scheinfeld Center will host the two-tiered business plan competition for SBCC students and area high school students to promote youth entrepreneurship. The competition serves as a capstone experience to the community college students in entrepreneurship and career technical studies and as a capstone offering to the high school students participating in the Virtual Enterprise programs run by the Santa Barbara County Education Office Regional Occupational Program and other organizations.

“SBCC is pleased to partner with NAWBO on this exciting new project,” SBCC Superintendent/President Andreea Serban said. “The college and the business community are pulling together to offer these deserving entrepreneurial students of all ages a chance for a step up in realizing their career dreams.”

The Scheinfeld Center is the first to offer a local business plan competition serving community college and high school students in the area. This provides an opportunity to local area high school and community college students with common interests and goals to interact, network and prepare for a competition and potentially advance their business ideas. This program bolsters the pathway from area high school entrepreneurship programs to SBCC’s entrepreneurship program and promotes the Scheinfeld Center as an opportunity for high school students.

“Student entrepreneurs are given an opportunity to be recognized locally for their entrepreneurial spirit,” Scheinfeld Center Director Melissa Moreno said.

The competition has two tiers: a high school-level competition and a college-level competition. Students are required to submit applications and follow uniform guidelines for consistency in presentations and judging.

Six judges have been appointed to choose the winners: Jeff Carmody, chief operating officer of Agility Capital; Lynda Weinman, co-founder and executive chair of Lynda.com; Christopher Morales, trust associate at Montecito Bank & Trust; Alan Tratner, president of Inventors Workshop International; Gary Kravetz, small-business consultant with SCORE and TechCoast Angels; and John Richardson with Ameravant.

Ten finalists will be invited to pitch at the Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge on the SBCC campus for a half-day in a lecture hall, followed by an awards banquet for the winners. NAWBO-SB has offered to sponsor the winners’ seats at the banquet. The winning students receive $15,000 in various levels of scholarship and cash awards. Two major sponsors supporting the awards are the Bank of Santa Barbara, providing $5,000 in scholarships for the high school winners, and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust providing $5,000 in cash to the college winners.

The registration deadline has been extended to April 29. Click here to register or for more information.

. . .

Also on Friday, May 13, NAWBO-SB will host its own Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards, an awards dinner for NAWBO members doubling as a fundraising event for the 2012 Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara.

Nationally known Maria Contreras Sweet will be the recipient of the main Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award and the keynote speaker, who will in turn present the Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge winners with their awards.

Proceeds of the dinner will help underwrite the New Venture Challenge of 2012. NAWBO-SB will also honor outstanding women in the Santa Barbara community who have shown entrepreneurial success in running their business arena.

“We believe a large part of our mission is to support entrepreneurship at all levels, and the students are our future,” NAWBO-SB President Maeda Palius said. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with the Scheinfeld Center and encourage the next generation to grow their own businesses.”

She noted that all proceeds from the event will go toward underwriting the 2012 award dinner and funding at least two prizes to the Scheinfeld Center for the 2012 event to be given to one female and one male student entrepreneur.

Tickets are $100 for NAWBO-SB members and $125 for non-members. Reservations are required.

For nomination forms, sponsorship opportunities and ticket information, click here or contact Cathy Feldman, executive director of NAWBO-SB, at 805.682.8775. Sponsorship opportunities end April 25.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.