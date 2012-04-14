Restoration Rainbow Project Aims to Restore Santa Barbara’s Chromatic Gate

If you are driving, walking or biking along East Cabrillo Boulevard, you can’t miss one of Santa Barbara’s most distinctive landmarks, the vibrant Chromatic Gate. The 21-foot-tall, 12.5-ton sculpture by the late Santa Barbara artist Herbert Bayer is one of the first things that visitors see when they arrive on the waterfront.

Purchased and erected in 1991 to the west of the Cabrillo Ball Field, 800 E. Cabrillo Blvd., across from Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, the Chromatic Gate is now 21 years old and showing visible signs of age. Much help and support is needed for a full restoration project. Artist Laura Goe is rallying local youth to help raise a minimum of $1,000 toward the total $60,000 needed to repair and repaint the artwork in a project called Restoration Rainbow.

The Chromatic Gate has lost much of its original colorful radiance, having suffered from heavy environmental damage under the coarse beach weather. Repairing the rust damage and repainting the sculpture will be critical to preserving the piece.

Donations will go directly toward purchasing special paints and maintaining the metal frame. If you are interested in getting involved with this project or would like to make a donation, email surf artist Laura Goe through Facebook. Community service and internship hours are also available for students.

More Information

» Restoration Rainbow

» Restoration Rainbow Facebook

