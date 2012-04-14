Give a Gift of a Goat in Rwanda This Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization is asking you to honor the mother or mother-figure in your life with the gift of a goat. No, not a goat delivered to her home, but a goat delivered to a mother in Rwanda who has struggled through war, extreme poverty and hunger. A goat can help her establish a sustainable livestock breeding business.

Betsy and David Kain of Santa Barbara are leading the Goats for Life program to assist genocide survivors in Rwanda. A $45 investment in the name of a family member or friend will purchase one goat for an impoverished Rwandan family, which can use the animal to lift itself out of poverty.

Each goat can be used to start a small business:

» Goats can produce offspring twice a year, with one or two kids each pregnancy.

» The goats can be bred, sold or given to another family member or friend.

» Goats are inexpensive to maintain and produce rich fertilizer that increases the output from farming.

The cash that will be earned may be used to send a child to school, to buy medicine or to help the family in many other ways. Breeding cows, chickens, seeds and tools also are available for purchase. Goats for Life is also selling lovely packets of 10 notecards for $10. The stationery package contains four images of people from Rwanda who will be helped through these donations. All profits from the sales go to support the Goats for Life program.

Each goat costs $45. Make your tax-deductible check payable to Goats for Life and mail c/o Kent Englert Associates, 1206 Coast Village Circle, Santa Barbara 93108.

Click here for more information, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Connect with Goats for Life on Facebook.

— Frances Iba is administrator for Goats for Life.