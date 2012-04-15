Monday, June 11 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sabrina Ibarra, Sadee Broida Get Into Fiesta Spirit with Top Dance Honors

Spirit of Fiesta, Junior Spirit and runners-up crowned at Old Spanish Days dance auditions

By Fritz Olenberger, Noozhawk Contributor | April 15, 2012 | 2:04 a.m.

After energetic performances, Sabrina Ibarra was named Spirit of Fiesta and Sadee Broida earned Junior Spirit honors at Old Spanish Days Fiesta auditions Saturday at La Cumbre Junior High School.

Click here for a Noozhawk Pinterest board with more photos.
Click here for a Noozhawk Pinterest board with more photos.

Corrie Jimenez won Spirit of Fiesta runner-up and Jesalyn McCollum won Junior Spirit runner-up.

In all, a dozen dancers competed for Spirit of Fiesta and nine competed for Junior Spirit.

Spirit of Fiesta competitors were Ibarra, Jimenez, Ashley Almada, Ashley Guajardo, Cari Hekhouse, Keani Madrigal, Leandra Perez, Karina Rich, Thomas Salgado Jr., Kristianna Segura, Angel Valenzuela and Amanda Velarde.

Junior Spirit hopefuls were Broida, McCollum, Kailani Cordero, Brianna Fisher, Alyssa Hernandez, Klarissa Neumann, Alyssa Sofia Nuño, Rocelia Rodrigues and Sophie Staeger.

A Santa Barbara tradition, Old Spanish Days Fiesta takes over the city Aug. 1 to 5.

Click here for more information on Old Spanish Days Fiesta, or call 805.962.8101. Connect with Old Spanish Days Fiesta on Facebook. Follow Old Spanish Days on Twitter: @oldspanishdays.

— Photographer Fritz Olenberger is a frequent Noozhawk contributor. Click here to see more of his work.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 