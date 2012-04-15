Sabrina Ibarra, Sadee Broida Get Into Fiesta Spirit with Top Dance Honors

After energetic performances, Sabrina Ibarra was named Spirit of Fiesta and Sadee Broida earned Junior Spirit honors at Old Spanish Days Fiesta auditions Saturday at La Cumbre Junior High School.
Corrie Jimenez won Spirit of Fiesta runner-up and Jesalyn McCollum won Junior Spirit runner-up.
In all, a dozen dancers competed for Spirit of Fiesta and nine competed for Junior Spirit.
Spirit of Fiesta competitors were Ibarra, Jimenez, Ashley Almada, Ashley Guajardo, Cari Hekhouse, Keani Madrigal, Leandra Perez, Karina Rich, Thomas Salgado Jr., Kristianna Segura, Angel Valenzuela and Amanda Velarde.
Junior Spirit hopefuls were Broida, McCollum, Kailani Cordero, Brianna Fisher, Alyssa Hernandez, Klarissa Neumann, Alyssa Sofia Nuño, Rocelia Rodrigues and Sophie Staeger.
A Santa Barbara tradition, Old Spanish Days Fiesta takes over the city Aug. 1 to 5.
Click here for more information on Old Spanish Days Fiesta, or call 805.962.8101. Connect with Old Spanish Days Fiesta on Facebook. Follow Old Spanish Days on Twitter: @oldspanishdays.
