Two Men Stabbed in Fight at Mesa Party; Suspects At Large

Santa Barbara police release few details as investigation is under way; one victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

A late Friday altercation at a party in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood ended with the stabbing of two men, authorities said Saturday. One of the victims was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said officers and firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Del Mar Avenue, west of SBCC, just before midnight Friday and found two men with multiple stab wounds.

The victims — two men, ages 40 and 23 — were transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where the younger man was treated and released.

The second victim was admitted with life-threatening injuries, Harwood said.

According to Harwood, witnesses told police that the two men were involved in an argument with several people at the party and the incident escalated to a physical altercation, during which both men were stabbed.

Harwood said additional details are being withheld while the investigation is ongoing. He said no arrests have been made.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident, should call SBPD at 805.897.2300.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.