New Week to Get a Cool, Breezy Start Before Heating Up for the Weekend

Another round of gusty northwest winds are forecast for Santa Barbara County on Monday and Tuesday nights as a cold front pushes into the region. A warming trend is expected to arrive by the end of the week, however.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the South Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains, from 6 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Wednesday. Northwest to north winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph are expected, with the strongest winds in canyons and passes Monday night and Tuesday night.

Weather officials warned that area beaches will have a high risk of rip currents Monday and Tuesday and said parts of the Santa Barbara Channel could experience gale-force winds and hazardous seas.

Monday’s forecast calls for clear skies and breezy conditions, with daytime highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. The weather service says the rest of the week should be sunny with temperatures gradually climbing into the low 70s by Friday, when a high-pressure system is expected to park itself over the region.

