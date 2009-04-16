Essay: Twisted Sister, Tax Day and a Tea Party Protest

“So Santa Barbarans aren’t gonna take it, no they’re not gonna take it anymore,” an old Twisted Sister song sung by Dave Glowacki became an anthem for a crowd of 200 conservatives in liberal Santa Barbara on Wednesday. The group of Tea Party protesters — part of a grassroots movement of hundreds of such Tax Day demonstrations across the country protesting runaway government spending — clapped and hollered ”you work for us” and “no more taxes.” It was quite a sight to see in my hometown, where being a Republican is like being a leper, except worse.

The mix of young and old was encouraging and there were no chants of “Obama sucks” but lots of “that’s right,” when it came to government and personal responsibility. Two rousing young speakers lit up the crowd at Alameda Park before we all moved down Anacapa Street to the IRS office.

“Our government has become lost in a Candy Land of our money and it’s time to cut out off their sweet tooth,” said Justin Tevis, a graduate of Santa Ynez High who now lives in Santa Barbara. With a degree in international relations and history, don’t be surprised to see the well-suited Tevis make a run for office someday. He focused on Santa Barbara’s problems of city employees making outrageous salaries at a time when not only is the city suffering but KALI-FORNIA is turning from the Golden State to the Red State with all its economic fiascos.

Tevis said, “We want government to stay out of our lives, we want the right to compete, the right to succeed, the right to fail and when I fail (maybe you should have said “if I fail,” Justin), I don’t want a bailout, I want to dig myself out of my own rut and take personal responsibility.” Are you hearing this, liberal America? Young people taking responsibility for their own actions. Baby boomers beware, the youth of today don’t want the lives you lived yesterday. They’re willing to take responsibility and not pass the buck. Cheers to Tevis. You got my vote.

Not to be outdone, Taylor Gibbons spoke out against rebuilding capitalism as liberals and as the government sees fit. He told the enthusiastic crowd that the government blames the CEOs that it regulated, that the government promoted the panic it created. But the time of the government spending our money (that we trusted it with) would be happening no more.

“When your government dictates what kind of car you can drive or what color it can be or can’t be, which bank fails or doesn’t, you are not free,” Gibbons said. “This is our country and we will manifest our destiny.”

The Tea Party definitely had a protest feel to it, much like how I imagine a 1960s protest might have been — except without the pot, peace and love, man. And with conservatives, so maybe not so much like a ‘60s protest would be like. Never mind.

But an old Buffalo Springfield song, “For What it’s Worth,” sung passionately by Glowacki, got the crowd ready to march a half a block (seriously, what a bunch of lazy asses we are) to the IRS office.

My dad and I stayed for about an hour because the wind was so cold (wimps). The protest continued with different musical artists and people mingling about, talking about a revolution.

— Santa Barbara native, sports nut and former TV reporter Alissa Jesle writes the AlissainWonderland Blog.