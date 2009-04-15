Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:12 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Officials Plan Public Dialogue April 22

College president and vice president of continuing education will lead forum on budget crisis, Measure V, re-affirmation plans and more

By Joan Galvan, SBCC Spokeswoman | April 15, 2009 | 5:40 p.m.

Dr. Andreea M. Serban, Superintendent/President of Santa Barbara City College, and Dr. Ofelia Arellano, vice president of Continuing Education, invite the community to “Keeping Pace with Change,” an informal meeting and dialogue from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, at the Schott Center’s Tannahill Auditorium at 310 W. Padre St. in Santa Barbara.

Serban and Arellano will discuss the latest developments at SBCC and in Continuing Education and what these implications could hold for the future.

Topics open for discussion include:

» The State budget crisis and its impact on our students and course offerings
» How SBCC and Continuing Education are addressing the budget challenges
» Update on Measure V (capital construction bond) projects and activities
» SBCC’s preparation for re-affirmation of accreditation in October 2009
Latest SBCC and Continuing Education programs and partnerships
» What’s new on the horizon for Continuing Education
» Open dialogue/questions and answers with speakers and audience

The meeting/dialogue also will provide one of the first opportunities for the community at large to meet Arellano, who joined SBCC as vice president of Continuing Education Feb. 9.

The event is open free to the public and light refreshments will be served. To RSVP, please call 805.897.3533, or e-mail [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 