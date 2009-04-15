SBCC Officials Plan Public Dialogue April 22

College president and vice president of continuing education will lead forum on budget crisis, Measure V, re-affirmation plans and more

Dr. Andreea M. Serban, Superintendent/President of Santa Barbara City College, and Dr. Ofelia Arellano, vice president of Continuing Education, invite the community to “Keeping Pace with Change,” an informal meeting and dialogue from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, at the Schott Center’s Tannahill Auditorium at 310 W. Padre St. in Santa Barbara.

Serban and Arellano will discuss the latest developments at SBCC and in Continuing Education and what these implications could hold for the future.

Topics open for discussion include:

» The State budget crisis and its impact on our students and course offerings

» How SBCC and Continuing Education are addressing the budget challenges

» Update on Measure V (capital construction bond) projects and activities

» SBCC’s preparation for re-affirmation of accreditation in October 2009

Latest SBCC and Continuing Education programs and partnerships

» What’s new on the horizon for Continuing Education

» Open dialogue/questions and answers with speakers and audience

The meeting/dialogue also will provide one of the first opportunities for the community at large to meet Arellano, who joined SBCC as vice president of Continuing Education Feb. 9.

The event is open free to the public and light refreshments will be served. To RSVP, please call 805.897.3533, or e-mail [email protected]