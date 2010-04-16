Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:13 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Boys’ Tennis: DP Loses Hard-Fought Match By One Game

Ventura Cougars come out on top in fierce competition

By Liz Frech | April 16, 2010 | 12:07 a.m.

In a long and intense match with many nailbiter moments, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team, ranked No. 10 in Division I, fell to the Ventura Cougars, ranked No. 7, losing by one game in a 9-9 match.

Everyone from both teams played with so much heart and enthusiasm. Not only were the head coaches close friends, but so were some of the players.

In singles, Sasha Gryaznov (No. 36) took DP’s only two sets, from Michael Lowe (No. 36, B16s) and Sean Levesque (No. 20, B18s), then battled bravely in his long set in the last round with Brendan McClain (No. 3 B16s).

In doubles, the Chargers played without starter Andy Silverstein, away for robotics, but came away with seven sets. Austin Cano and Eric Katz never let their momentum drop and swept, losing only seven games. Sean Handley and Eric Zmolek took two solid sets before succumbing to the top Ventura team of Bobby Oldt and Jacob Rucker. That top team gave DP’s top team of Christian Edstrom and Malcolm Sutton a tough run. The set lasted for well more than an hour and there were many incredible rallies. Everyone else did his best to win games.

In singles, Richard Cheng took three games from Sean Levesque.

Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos, 10-5 overall and 2-3 in league, will host Santa Ynez on Friday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sasha Gryaznov 2-1
Richard Cheng 0-3
Peter Shao 0-2
Robert Laskin 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Christian Edstrom/Malcolm Sutton 2-1
Austin Cano/Eric Katz 3-0
Sean Handley/Eric Zmolek 2-1

Ventura Singles

Michael Lowe 2-1
Brendan McClain 3-0
Sean Levesque 2-1

Ventura Doubles

Bobby Oldt/Jacob Rucker 2-1
Brandon Bushnell/Parker Harris 0-3
Collin Masiel/Connor Dann 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 