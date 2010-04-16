Victim in Sexual-Misconduct Case Sues for Damages

The case file against Genise Schu cites 12 charges stemming from her relationship with a minor

Just three weeks after she was sentenced to six years in prison on 10 felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, Genise Schu is facing a lawsuit filed by her victim, who is seeking damages.

On March 24, Schu pleaded no contest to seven counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years of age and three counts of oral copulation with a person under 18.

The lawsuit filed by the victim, Sean Walker, now 21, cites 12 charges against Schu, including sexual abuse of a minor and false imprisonment.

It said the relationship lasted from June 2002, when Walker was 14, until July 2009, and that Schu’s relationship with him had led to a “pattern of sexual conduct constituting harmful, offensive and unlawful contacts,” creating serious emotional distress.

The false imprisonment charges stem from the fact that many of the abuses occurred at Schu’s Santa Barbara residence.

“Schu intentionally deprived Walker of freedom of movement by use of physical force, threats of physical forces and unreasonable duress,” the case file states.

Genise’s husband, Don Schu, is also named among the charges, one of which is the fraudulent transfer of real property. According to the case file, Schu transferred the property she owned to her husband’s name in an attempt to avoid paying damages.

Don Schu is also charged with general neglect, according to the file, because he “knew, and/or should have known, of the offensive and harmful conduct.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper