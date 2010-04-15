Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:11 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

County Education Office Accepting AmeriCorps Applications

Members help tutor low-performing students in local schools

By Wendy Shelton | April 15, 2010 | 5:33 p.m.

Applications for individuals wishing to take part in the countywide AmeriCorps Program, often referred to as the domestic Peace Corps, are now being accepted for the 2010-11 school year.

The AmeriCorps Reading Literacy Program is operated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office in partnership with local public schools and school districts.

Click here for applications and more information about the opportunity to be a reading tutor in a local school.

AmeriCorps members help young people read and succeed in school. Members are assigned to one school for the entire year and tutor a caseload of targeted low-performing readers. Full-time members also help with volunteer generation and management.

Full-time members commit to a 40-hour-per-week schedule from mid-August through June (part time is 25 hours per week). For their service, full-time members receive a living allowance of $14,000, an education award of $5,350 and health benefits. Part-time members receive a $7,500 living allowance and an education award of $2,675. Student loan forbearance is also available.

“The Santa Barbara County Education Office AmeriCorps team has been extremely diverse over the last nine years,” said Schools Superintendent Bill Cirone. “Some members have college degrees and use their education award for graduate programs; others enroll in teaching credential programs after their service. Still others come out of retirement to serve. What they all have in common is a passion for making a difference in the lives of our young people in their communities.”

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

