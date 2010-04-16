Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:15 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: First Impressions Count in Home Appraisal

Prepare as you would for an open house and emphasize your home's best features

By Elaine Abercrombie | April 16, 2010 | 12:30 a.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

With all of the changes enacted in real estate and related industries, the appraisal process has not been immune. Lenders were found to be pressuring the appraisers they hired, so now banks largely must work with independent appraisers — and they’re finding themselves buried in a backlog of jobs.

To help ease their large workloads, appraisers will gladly consider any information you can provide about your property, and will hopefully generate a more accurate report.

As a seller, list the best features of your home, including recent improvements, professional landscaping or even benefits of your location (such as access to public transportation and schools).

While you won’t necessarily be graded for your housekeeping skills, appraisers do pay attention to the very appearance and cleanliness of your home. You can positively affect your appraisal’s outcome if your lawn is mowed or raked, your windows sparkle and your closets look spacious.

Appraisers are practically looking through the buyer’s eyes, so pretend you’re preparing for an open house before their arrival.

Finally, be sure to request a copy of the report, because lenders are required to provide it — but you’ve got to ask.

If you find any errors in important features, such as square footage or property description, contact the appraiser directly. Let the lender and your Realtor know, too, but understand that they can’t take any direct action under the new rules.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes at Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 