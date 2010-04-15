Letter to the Editor: The Liberal Amnesty Lie

The liberals promised that if we gave amnesty to the illegal aliens in 1987 the problem would never be allowed again in America. Now 23 years later, 13 million to 20 million more illegal aliens came in, with the thought that we would do it again? The American lifeboat is full, and we must stop rewarding people who break the law. I say we arrest and deport anyone who broke our federal laws, and give those jobs to our 18 million unemployed Americans.
Stop saying it’s a federal problem and allow our state and local law enforcement to round them up. Liberalism has failed us again.
Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara