Montecito Union’s Student Songwriters ‘Go Green’

Most of the 12 Montecito Union School students in the after-school songwriting class had never written a song before. By the time the eight-week class was over, they had written the lyrics to an environmental song called “Go Green,” recorded the song and performed it live at the school’s Earth Day Flag Salute assembly.

The class, taught by local singer-songwriter — and MUS dad — Lanny Sherwin, is part of the school’s varied After School Enrichment program. The songwriting students ranged from third to fifth grades.

“That’s such a great age to begin songwriting,” says Sherwin, who is president of the children’s record label, Sandman Records. “They’re interested in music, they’re developing language arts skills in the regular classroom, and they’re fearless about speaking from their hearts.”

The students choose the song topic on their own. Sherwin then guides them through the brainstorming, collaborating and editing stages of songwriting.

“Virtually all the words are their own,” he says. “I help them organize their thoughts and phrases into standard song formats, but they came up with some pretty sophisticated lyrics.”

Sherwin wrote the song’s melody after the students approved the choice of musical style

The 12 students are Stella Haffner, Hoku Ludloff, Isabella Sharifi, Chloe Babcock, Alexandra Wolf, Francesca Kahny, Kathryn Kendrick, Laurel Kujan, Alexandra Morgan, Druien Mattoon, Ava Morouse and Emily Stone.

After the song was finished, the students took a field trip to the MusicBox Recording Studio at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. MusicBox Executive Director Philip Gilley gave the students a tour and let them try out a variety of instruments, including guitars, keyboards and drums. The following week, after Sherwin and Gilley had pre-recorded some instrumental tracks, the students returned to the MusicBox to put on the headphones and record “Go Green!”

Serendipitously, the following week was an extensive Earth Day celebration at Montecito Union, and the songwriting students performed their song at a kickoff assembly that morning.

What was left for songwriting, recording and performing students to do? Star in a YouTube video, of course!

Sherwin’s next songwriting class at MUS runs from April 22 to June 3.

“I just show up, and the kids do the rest,” he says.

For more information about Montecito Union’s After School Enrichment program, contact Kathy Kelley at 805.969.3249 x416.

— Lanny Sherwin teaches Montecito Union School’s after-school songwriting class.