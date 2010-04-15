On-Ramp at Hollister Avenue to Close Starting Monday

A project to realign Cathedral Oaks Road with Hollister Avenue and replace the Highway 101 overcrossing at Hollister and the Ellwood Overhead at the Southern Pacific train tracks will result in the closure of the southbound on-ramp at Hollister Avenue for six weeks beginning Monday.
Motorists should allow extra time to use the Glen Annie/Storke Road interchange, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
The contractor for the $7 million project is Shasta Constructors Inc. of Redding. Work is expected to be completed in May 2011, weather permitting.
Bacara Resort & Spa and Sandpiper Golf Club will remain open for business.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.