Panel to Reflect on Isla Vista Riots, Bank Burning

“Reflecting on Rebellion: Isla Vista 40 Years Later,” a panel and discussion, will take a look back at one of the most tumultuous times in the history of Isla Vista and the UCSB campus, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 24 in UCSB’s Theatre & Dance Building, Room 1701.

As part of the All Gaucho Reunion, sociology professor emeritus Richard Flacks will moderate a panel of some key participants and observers from 1970.

They will include student leader James Gregory, now a history professor at the University of Washington; former El Gaucho editor and News & Review founder Becca Wilson, now a freelance writer; and photographer Gregory Desilet, whose book Burning Banks and Roasting Marshmallows reveals key historical archives inside a fictional narrative of the burning of the Bank of America.

The free event will begin with a screening of the film Don’t Bank on Amerika from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the same location. The panel will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a reception following from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The film William Kunstler: Disturbing the Universe will be screened at 6 p.m.

