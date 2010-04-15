Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:06 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Restaurant Fire Forces Detour along Milpas Street

No injuries reported in kitchen blaze next to Milpas Liquor

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 15, 2010 | 11:57 p.m.

A structure fire at Lunch Box restaurant, 316 N. Milpas St., snarled Thursday afternoon’s commuter traffic along the busy Eastside thoroughfare.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department dispatched four engines, a truck company and a battalion chief to the blaze, which was reported a little after 5 p.m. in the kitchen of the lunch-delivery company. The building is at the rear of the small shopping complex that also includes Milpas Liquor & Deli and House of Laundry, just north of Montecito Street.

Officials said firefighters knocked down the flames and ventilated the building, then checked for fire extension in the adjacent businesses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Santa Barbara police closed Milpas between Gutierrez and Montecito streets, detouring traffic into nearby neighborhoods. Milpas was reopened about 90 minutes later.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

