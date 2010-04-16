Man Dies in Stabbing at Arroyo Burro Beach

The scene near the Boathouse Restaurant draws hundreds of bystanders

A Santa Barbara County man died Thursday night in a stabbing at Arroyo Burro Beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The scene unfolded near the Boathouse Restaurant on Hendry’s Beach, where Santa Barbara police officers responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. reporting a fight. When officers arrived, a crowd of 200 to 300 people had gathered around the wounded man, who was bleeding heavily.

Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the man, in his 40s, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide and have gathered evidence and witness statements. As of Friday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department has not released the victim’s name.

They ask that anyone with any information regarding the case call 805.681.4150, or if a person wishes to remain anonymous, to call the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171 and leave a message.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .