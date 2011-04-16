Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Fends Off Pirates

Under windy and desert-like conditions Friday, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team felt at home on the courts of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, winning 12-6.

The Pirates’ team and the coaches were truly hospitable. In spite of missing three starters and battling colds, we persevered. In addition, we had to throw together one new doubles team.

The Chargers snagged equal sets in singles and doubles. Jared Madison, with his usual calm, cool self, played smart against No. 1 Miles Seeman and won 6-4, and swept easily the other two sets without losing a game. Greg Steigerwald swept two sets easily, losing only one game, before facing off with Seeman. Sean Handley took one set and fell — literally — to Seeman, and in the process, he injured his leg. Richard Souleles relieved him and almost snagged a set from Joe Herman (No. 2).

In doubles action, Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen lost only six games in their three sets. Peter Shao and Mason Casady lost a close set against the No. 1s, then took control of the next two sets. Our new doubles team of Richard “Richie” Cheng and David “Smiley” Chan fought for every point and game. I noticed that they moved a lot all over the court. By the third set, they stayed energized and beat the No. 2s.

Dos Pueblos improved its record to 7-6 and will play a league match at Ventura on Tuesday. Way to go, Chargers!



Dos Pueblos Singles

Jared Madison 3-0

Greg Steigerwald 2-1

Sean Handley 1-1

Richard Souleles 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Peter Shao/Mason Casady 2-1

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 3-0

David Chan/Richard Cheng 1-2

Santa Ynez Singles

Miles Seeman 2-1

Joe Herman 1-2

Joseph Kavalaski 0-3

Santa Ynez Doubles

Tyler Dalo/Alex Aichinger 2-1

Clint Gloia/Patrick Good 0-3

Alex Saunders/Nico Narretio 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.