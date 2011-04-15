Community West Bank Can Help Stay a Shred Ahead of Thieves

ID theft protection events will be held next week in Goleta, Santa Maria and Ventura

Demonstrating a continued commitment to fighting the devastating effects of identity theft, Community West Bank is once again hosting its identity theft protection and free shredding events in Goleta, Ventura and Santa Maria (limit two boxes per business or household).

Documents are being shredded on-site courtesy of Cintas Document Management.

» Tuesday, April 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Santa Maria branch office, 2615 S. Miller St.

» Wednesday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ventura branch office, 1463 S. Victoria Ave. in the Victoria Village shopping center

» Friday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Goleta branch office, 5827 Hollister Ave., next to the sheriff’s Old Town Goleta office

Participants will also have the opportunity to pick up valuable information provided by local law enforcement that explains measures that can be taken to protect oneself from identity theft and fraud.

“Identity theft is on the rise, affecting about 10 million victims a year,” said Lynda Nahra, Community West Bank president and CEO. “It is crucial that consumers and businesses alike take the precautions necessary to protect their good name. Shredding personal documents is one small but powerful step.”

— Lynda Nahra is president and CEO of Community West Bank.