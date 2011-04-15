Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:40 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands to Host Career and Internship Fair

Thursday's event will connect students with employers looking to hire

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | April 15, 2011 | 3:26 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands will hold the Ninth Annual Career and Internship Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the John Spoor Broome Library Plaza.

This is an opportunity for CI undergraduate students to meet local businesses and organizations who are actively looking to fill internships and/or part or full-time employment positions.

CI is seeking employers who have internships or employment opportunities to participate in the event. Businesses have an opportunity to recruit highly qualified students ready to transition from college into a professional career. For CI students looking for an internship, this event will help them develop the necessary skills, training and experience sought by leading companies.

CI’s Career Development Center will provide an opportunity for employers to conduct on-campus interviews from 3 to 5 p.m. after the Career and Internship Fair. The center will also provide room location and optional time slots to conduct interviews.

The cost for business participants is $175, which includes two representatives from each company, continental breakfast, lunch and a table. To participate in the Career and Internship Fair, click here to register online.

For more information, contact Amanda Carpenter, coordinator of Career Development Services at CI, at 805.437.3565 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

