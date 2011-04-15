Dance Your Way Through Summer with Goleta School of Ballet

The Goleta School of Ballet, located at the Goleta Valley Community Center, presents programs for all ages and experience levels this summer.

Primary Ballet for beginning boys and girls ages 4 to 6 will take place June 21 through July 12 from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. This four-week program introduces young children to music and movement while stressing creativity and group interaction.

Dance Camp! is a two-week program for beginning boys and girls ages 7 to 12 that will take place June 20 to July 1 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Dance Camp! is centered on ballet technique and begins each morning with technique class. Following technique, the students will branch out into other areas of dance, learning musical theater, dance history, stretch exercises, dance-related craft projects and more. No previous ballet experience is required but is encouraged.

The Summer Intensive Program at the Goleta School of Ballet is designed for students who have previous experience comparable to their age and requires a placement class for students wishing to attend who are not enrolled in the school.

The Summer Intensive runs from June 20 to July 29 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with six -week, four-week and two-week options depending on the student’s level. This program is based on a strong classical ballet syllabus and features classes in partnering, contemporary, pointe, variations, pilates, jazz, lyrical, flamenco, dance history, craft projects, choreography and classical repertory in addition to daily technique class.

Students also get together for weekly movie screenings of dance-related films and filmed productions, as well as attend a live performance by American Ballet Theatre in Los Angeles on July 16.

The six-week Summer Intensive program will conclude with a free workshop performance at the Goleta Valley Community Center featuring a production of Peter and the Wolf, classical repertory for advanced students and musical theater selections. This performance will include all levels of students in the Intensive Program.

Artistic Director Lisa Abshere stresses the importance of children enjoying their ballet experience as well as receiving the fundamentals that will allow them to pursue a future in dance.

“We look to cultivate a true love of ballet in our dancers,” she said. “It is important to me that they know more about ballet than just steps. That is why we do the full-length classics in the spring and dance history classes and movie nights in the summer. We want the students to be inspired to pursue a career in dance but also to become knowledgeable audience members in what will hopefully become a lifelong love of dance.”

The Goleta School of Ballet has been in residence in the Goleta Valley Community Center for 26 years. Formerly the GVCC School of Ballet, the Goleta School of Ballet changed its name in 2011.

For more information about schedules, program prices and registration information, click here or call Lisa Abshere at 805.252.1610.

— Emily Maye Abshere is the media director for the Goleta School of Ballet.