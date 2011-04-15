Brown Declares Santa Barbara County Under State of Emergency

Order covers 19 California counties hit with massive rainfall last month; damages and costs in Santa Barbara County totaled about $8.5 million

Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday declared Santa Barbara County and 18 other counties under a state of emergency after the massive rainfall that fell in the second half of March.

The other 18 counties include Alameda, Amador, Butte, Contra Costa, Del Norte, Humbolt, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Stainslaus, Sutter, Trinity, Tuolumne and Ventura.

“Throughout Santa Barbara County there was approximately $8.5 million in damages and response costs,” Michael Harris, operations chief for the county Office of Emergency Services, said in a statement. “Government property such as roads, drainage areas and buildings were severely damaged.

“By doing this, Gov. Brown is asking the federal government for financial assistance. There is no guarantee that help will be made; it is a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help, given the enormity of the costs.”

Santa Barbara was drenched with 5.2 inches of rain from March 19-21, with Gibraltar Dam getting hit the worst with more than 11.3 inches of rain, according to a Santa Barbara County Public Works report. San Marcos Pass recorded 1.64 inches of rain an hour on March 20, and the normal rainfall per hour was exceeded by 162 percent countywide.

Rainfall that intense occurs only every 50 years in the county, according to the report.

“Some of the damage in the county is major,” Harris said. “The Guadalupe Dunes Road, for example, was totally destroyed. The cities of Solvang and Santa Maria also had damage to roads and drainage areas. Given the budget crises faced by local government, any assistance from the state or federal governments would be helpful.”

The Santa Ynez River through the Lompoc Valley had more than 31,000 cubic feet of water discharge, a peak that is exceeded only every 10 years, according to the report.

The Office of Emergency Services will continue to work with the affected county departments, cities and federal officials to document the damage and seek federal financial relief. While some repairs have been made, the other long-term projects will require months or years. A final determinations by the federal government to provide assistance may take several days.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.