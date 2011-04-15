Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:44 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Navy Assistant Secretary, Rear Admiral to Speak at Military Business & Community Expo

The Santa Barbara Navy League is a co-sponsor of next week's event in Camarillo

By Patricia Westberg for the Santa Barbara Navy League | April 15, 2011 | 12:19 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Navy League has partnered with the Ventura County Economic Development Association to plan the fourth annual Military Business & Community Exposition to be held Thursday, April 21 in Camarillo at the Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center.

SBNL secured the event’s two keynote speakers, Assistant Secretary of the Navy Jackalyne Pfannenstiel and Commander, Fleet and Industrial Supply Centers, Rear Adm. Mark Heinrich, SC, USN.

Pfannenstiel was appointed as the assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment in March 2010. She is responsible for developing policies and overseeing all Department of the Navy activities related to installations, safety, energy and environment. This also includes management of all Navy and Marine Corps property, housing and facilities.

Heinrich is the commander of the Fleet and Industrial Supply Centers headquartered in San Diego. His command consists of more than 5,700 military and civilian personnel operating worldwide to provide integrated global logistics and contracting services to all Navy and Joint operational units, encompassing all warfare specialties, and base supply functions at 70 shore installations.

This year’s expo will kick off with a reception at the newly constructed Seabee Museum at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme on Wednesday, April 20 for guests who are participants in the conference.

The expo will be held on the following day and will include seminars on alternative fuels, carbon footprint reduction, government employment, government contractors, the Navy’s green initiatives as well as presentations by the keynote speakers.

Click here for more information about the expo.

— Patricia Westberg is the Santa Barbara Navy League’s public affairs officer.

