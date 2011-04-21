Salvation Army of Santa Barbara to Hold Easter Weekend Services

The Salvation Army of Santa Barbara invites the public to Easter services.
A Good Friday service will be held at noon Friday, April 22 at 423 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. This moving service will be followed by a light meal of bread and broth.
On Easter Sunday, April 24, two worship services are planned, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Those attending the 10 a.m. service are invited to stay for the second annual Easter Egg Hunt/Bounce House Family Celebration. Bring the kids and enjoy this family day together. Services will be held at 4849 Hollister Ave. (at Turnpike) in Santa Barbara.
For more information, call Capt. Lawry Smith at 805.964.8738 x13.
— Capt. Lawry Smith represents the Salvation Army of Santa Barbara.