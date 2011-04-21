Salvation Army of Santa Barbara to Hold Easter Weekend Services

On Easter Sunday, April 24, two worship services are planned, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Those attending the 10 a.m. service are invited to stay for the second annual Easter Egg Hunt/Bounce House Family Celebration. Bring the kids and enjoy this family day together. Services will be held at 4849 Hollister Ave. (at Turnpike) in Santa Barbara.

A Good Friday service will be held at noon Friday, April 22 at 423 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. This moving service will be followed by a light meal of bread and broth.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >