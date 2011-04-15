Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:39 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara County Jobless Rate Holds Steady in March

Losses are reported in government, and trade, transportation and utilities

By Raymond McDonald for the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board | April 15, 2011 | 3:43 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged for March at 9.6 percent, the California Employment Development Department reported Friday.

The rate is still below the year-ago estimate of 10.1 percent, reflecting a possible flattening in employer hiring. In Santa Barbara County, there were 218,100 in the labor force, with 197,600 employed and 21,000 unemployed in March.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 12.3 percent for California and 9.2 percent for the nation during the same period.

“Although the unemployment rate didn’t decrease, we are keeping our labor force employed,” said Raymond McDonald, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board. “This unchanged rate also reflects on the state of the mind of employers who may want to add to their workforce and have the ability to do so, but uncertainty of both the state and national budgets may be playing a role in this reluctance to move forward.”

Business and professional services (1,200) and leisure and hospitality (1,100) experienced the greatest jobs growth in Santa Barbara County. The biggest losses were in government (900) and trade, transportation and utilities(400).

Occupations that are on the fast-growth track in Santa Barbara remain in certain health-care occupations for the projected 2008-18 period is 40 percent and in the high-tech sector with a 40.6 percent projected growth rate.

“The continuing trend of job loss in government is disheartening,” McDonald said. “However, it is reflective of how county, state and national governments are tightening their belts while continuing to provide services to the public.”

Cities throughout the county showed virtually no change in their unemployment rate. Solvang came in at 3.7 percent, Santa Ynez at 4.9 percent, and Goleta and Carpinteria both posted an unchanged 4.8 percent unemployment rate. Santa Barbara posted a 6.8 percent rate, down slightly from February’s 6.9 percent.

The highest unemployment rate in the county remained in Lompoc posting a 16.7 percent rate which was identical to February’s. Guadalupe’s rate at 16.2 percent is a slight decrease from February’s 16.3 percent and Santa Maria’s rate remained at 14.9 percent. Buellton posted an unchanged rate of 7 percent.

In the state of California, Santa Barbara County ranks sixth for lowest unemployment, unchanged from February.

— Raymond McDonald is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 