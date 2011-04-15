Sherry Sybesma Named CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Coast

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast announced Friday that Sherry Sybesma of Arlington, Texas, has been selected, after a national search, as chief executive officer of the council effective immediately.

Sybesma has been serving as interim CEO since Jan. 1 and will provide the continued vision and leadership for the council three years post realignment — a core business strategy that joined two legacy councils encompassing six counties along the Central Coast.

“Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast was formed by the merger of two great legacy councils, each with a rich Girl Scout history,” Sybesma said. “Our challenge now is to use the momentum of that history to make great things happen for girls today so that they can make the world a better place tomorrow.”

Sybesma, a former Girl Scout volunteer and past executive director of Girl Scouts Lone Star Council, recently held consultant and senior vice president positions at Interbake Foods, an industry-leading baked goods manufacturer. She was responsible for managing the Girl Scout cookie business held by Interbake, as well as other segments in retail/private label and contract manufacturing.

“We are thrilled that Sherry has accepted the executive leadership position for the council long-term,” said Heather Vesterfelt, council board chair. “Sherry’s comprehensive management experience in both corporate and nonprofit sectors, combined with her passion for what’s best for girls, is totally the right formula for moving the council to the next level. We are excited about the future growth and positive outcomes girls, and volunteers, will experience as we approach the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouting in March of 2012 and beyond because of the outstanding leadership qualities Sherry has already brought to the organization.”

Sybesma, who is also a facilitator for the Association of Girl Scout Executive Staff, will be headquartered in the Monterey County Girl Scout office.

— Tammy Gentry is the communications director for the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.