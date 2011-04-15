Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:31 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Tip-a-Cop at Petrini’s Benefits Special Olympics

Police officers write up dinner orders to help raise funds for local athletes

By Naomi Stevenson, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | April 15, 2011 | 10:16 p.m.

Instead of traffic tickets, local police officers were writing up dinner orders at a recent Tip-a-Cop fundraiser at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant benefiting Special Olympics.

The Santa Barbara Police Department teamed up with the Santa Barbara County Probation Department and brought out many of Santa Barbara’s finest.

Sgt. Mike McGrew has been involved with the Special Olympics for more years than he could remember. In addition to the Tip-a-Cop dinners, he also participates in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run.

“I’m always happy to help out,” he said.

Proceeds from the events help fund local Special Olympic athletes, helping with items such as uniforms and transportation. Special Olympics offers year-round sports programs and competitions for 300 children, teen and adult athletes from Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta.

While running from table to table taking orders, Lt. Dave Whitham told guests to “eat, drink and be merry, but have a designated driver.”

Special Olympics Regional Director Sara Spataro thanked Joe Bohnett, owner of Petrini’s, for the restaurant’s continued support over the years.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Special Olympics.

— Naomi Stevenson is a Noozhawk intern. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews

