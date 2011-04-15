Friday Night Wind Advisory Issued for South Coast

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast as another round of strong gusty winds is expected to sweep into the area by Friday evening. The wind advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service said north to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph are likely, with gusts to 45 mph. The strongest winds are expected along the Gaviota coast and in Montecito.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles are urged to used caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

The outer Santa Barbara Channel is expected to experience gale-force conditions beginning late Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday morning, the weather service said. Northwest gusts to 40 knots are forecast.

The weekend forecast calls for sunny and breezy conditions, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Overnight lows should be in the upper 40s to mid-50s, with low clouds and fog possible Saturday night and Sunday night.

