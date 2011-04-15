Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:55 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Friday Night Wind Advisory Issued for South Coast

Gaviota, Montecito expected to get strongest winds; gale conditions forecast for Santa Barbara Channel

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | April 15, 2011 | 8:20 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast as another round of strong gusty winds is expected to sweep into the area by Friday evening. The wind advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service said north to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph are likely, with gusts to 45 mph. The strongest winds are expected along the Gaviota coast and in Montecito.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles are urged to used caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

The outer Santa Barbara Channel is expected to experience gale-force conditions beginning late Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday morning, the weather service said. Northwest gusts to 40 knots are forecast.

The weekend forecast calls for sunny and breezy conditions, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Overnight lows should be in the upper 40s to mid-50s, with low clouds and fog possible Saturday night and Sunday night.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Click here for the county Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 