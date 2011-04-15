Wolf Announces 2nd District Openings on County Boards, Commissions

Representatives are needed to fill positions on six committees

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf is seeking community members who live in the Second District to serve on the following county boards and commissions: Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems, Agricultural Advisory Committee (alternate position), Commission for Women, Developmental Disabilities Board, Fish and Game Commission and Mental Health Commission.

“Serving on a commission or board is an excellent opportunity to learn more about county government while also providing a vital service by advising the Board of Supervisors on important issues affecting our community,” Wolf said.

Applicants must reside within the Second District of Santa Barbara County and will need to meet eligibility requirements specific to the commissions. The following is a brief description of the commissions and some of the specific requirements:

» Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems: Advises the county and the public on matters relating to county alcohol and drug programs, including budget, strategic planning and programming. Open to all members of the public, including those who have received drug and/or alcohol treatment or rehabilitation services.

» Agricultural Advisory Committee (alternate): Provides advice to the Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission and county departments on a variety of agriculturally-related matters.

» Commission for Women: Advises the Board of Supervisors in critical areas affecting women and promotes the well-being and equal status of women in Santa Barbara County.

» Developmental Disabilities, Area Board IX: A state agency that sets policy regarding the monitoring, evaluation and support of local programs serving the handicapped.

» Fish and Game Commission: Advises the Board of Supervisors on fish and game matters.

» Mental Health Commission: Reviews and evaluates our community’s mental health needs, services, facilities and problems. Also advises the Board of Supervisors and mental health director on local mental health programs.

Click here for an application form, or contact Second District administrative assistant Hilary Campbell at 805.568.2191 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Mary O’Gorman is the chief of staff for Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf.