Fun and Fit: Planks — Beginning to Intermediate

Alexandra shows four options for strengthening all of your ab muscles

[Noozhawk’s note: This is the eighth in an ongoing series on abs. Click here for the first part. Click here for the second part. Click here for the third part. Click here for the fourth part. Click here for the fifth part. Click here for the sixth part. Click here for the seventh part.]

Planks to strengthen all ab muscles — who can help but love this move that offers so much for the entire core?!

Wild hares couldn’t drag Alexandra from having a wild hair to show you more about planks.

You get four options in this short video, progressing from beginner to intermediate level.

For more plank exercises, read our previous fitness plank post.

Stick with these options so you can say your Plank Don’t Stank!

What is your opinion of planks, and what is your favorite version? Remember that the best version is the one you can do with excellent form.

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .