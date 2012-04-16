JAMS Introduces Mini-Me Music Exploration & Play Time

Beginning Monday, Jasmine’s Alternative Music School on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside is offering Mini-Me Music Exploration & Play Time, a program for infants and toddlers. The classes combine directed playtime with musical games, singing, stories and an introduction to musical instruments, sounds and dance.

The “Mini-Me’s” are welcome to join in the ongoing activities or play individually under the supervision of our instructor or the guardian. Parents can choose to participate in the activities with their children or leave them in our care. These classes will help your children discover the enjoyment of music using voice, instruments and through dance.

The “Mini-Me” program is the brainchild of local singer and songwriter Alycia Nichole. The artist, who is also the mother of a 21-month old daughter, knows the important role music can play in child development.

“Music and exposure to musical instruments helps babies develop motor skills, language and cognitive skills,“ she said.

Classes are affordable, at $10 per child per session. The Sergio Romero Scholarship Fund is available to those who need financial help.

Space is limited and parents should sign up for classes in advance. Walk-ins are accepted based upon availability.

The sessions are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from April 16 through May 4. The first session is at 9:30 a.m. and the second session is at 10:45 a.m.

Jasmine’s Alternative Music School, 631½ N. Milpas St., is a nonprofit music school operated by the Star Jasmine Music Foundation. The mission of JAMS is to provide free and easy access to instruments and music instruction. Click here for more information.

— Alycia Archer represents Jasmine’s Alternative Music School.