Funeral Service for Nancy Bullock Scheduled for Tuesday at All Saints Church

A funeral service for Nancy Bullock will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito. A reception will follow on the church patio.
Bullock, a planned giving officer at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and the wife of the Rev. Jeff Bullock, rector at All Saints Church, died unexpectedly Friday. She was 53.
Check back with Noozhawk on Monday for an obituary celebrating Bullock’s life.
