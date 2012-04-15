Funeral Service for Nancy Bullock Scheduled for Tuesday at All Saints Church

Wife of All Saints' rector, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care official died Friday at 53

A funeral service for Nancy Bullock will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito. A reception will follow on the church patio. Bullock, a planned giving officer at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and the wife of the Rev. Jeff Bullock, rector at All Saints Church, died unexpectedly Friday. She was 53. Check back with Noozhawk on Monday for an obituary celebrating Bullock’s life. — Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

